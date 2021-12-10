Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TT Electronics (TTGPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS: TTGPF) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

11/25/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2021 – TT Electronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – TT Electronics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TTGPF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

