Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/6/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Don’t Forget the Long Wait Times for the iPhone 13” and dated October 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

11/2/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected supply chain constraints due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Nevertheless, continued momentum in the Services and robust performance from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. It expects supply chain constrains to hurt top-line in a much larger way as compared with fourth-quarter. Iexpects revenues for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which is expected to decline year over year due to supply constraints. Services growth rate is expected to decline sequentially. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

