Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

CMA stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.