Wedbush Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $21.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Stitch Fix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

