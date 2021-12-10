Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WFRD stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

