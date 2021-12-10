WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ORCL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

