WBH Advisory Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

