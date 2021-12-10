WBH Advisory Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

