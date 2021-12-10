WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 95,862 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 433,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28.

