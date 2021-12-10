Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $170,250.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $219.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average is $276.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.94 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

