Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.37), with a volume of 223381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Watkin Jones from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watkin Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.40 ($3.68).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company has a market capitalization of £650.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.15.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

