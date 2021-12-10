Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Securities

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRE. Truist cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 275,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.