Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Down 4.9%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 4,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 185,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.