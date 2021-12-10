Wall Street Games Trading Down 49.5% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $3.71 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

