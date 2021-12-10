WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,011.12

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $82,011.12 and $35.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00210586 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

