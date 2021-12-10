Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,237,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

VMC opened at $201.32 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

