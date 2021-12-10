Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

