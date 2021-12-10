Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo Car has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 52-week low of 7.02 and a 52-week high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

