Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given New €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 380,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

