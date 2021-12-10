VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

