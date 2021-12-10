Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 71.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 69.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 91,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 55.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

