Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 22,400 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $25.97 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $849,998. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.