Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

