Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.40 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $102,723,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $254.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 472,869 shares of company stock valued at $142,251,283. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.