Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

