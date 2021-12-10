Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

11.2% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.92 $9.87 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 4.56 -$3.00 million ($0.02) -40.00

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.32%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Jones Soda on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.