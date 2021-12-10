Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $371,982.08 and approximately $814.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

