VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.
NYSE:VICI opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.
In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.