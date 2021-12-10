VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICI. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

