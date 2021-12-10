Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $59,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.41 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

