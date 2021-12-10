Verso (VSO) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $52,801.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.21 or 0.08504682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.78 or 0.99805376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

