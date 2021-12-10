Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

