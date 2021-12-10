Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 196,466 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $269,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

