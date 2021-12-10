Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.25 million-$883.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.59 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.490-$2.490 EPS.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $49.40. 14,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,711. Verint Systems has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

