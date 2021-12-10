VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,659.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.77 or 0.99237816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.00827955 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,381,682 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

