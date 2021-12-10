Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 2705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

