Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $781.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

