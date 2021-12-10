Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,790,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

