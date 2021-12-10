Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

