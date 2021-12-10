Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.87 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

