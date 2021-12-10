Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.59 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.