Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.49 and a 12-month high of $221.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

