Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.64 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

