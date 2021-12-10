Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $167.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

