VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.76. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

