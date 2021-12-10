Validity Price Hits $6.21 on Major Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Validity has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00012685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,460,597 coins and its circulating supply is 4,456,760 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

