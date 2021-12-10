Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.15. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

