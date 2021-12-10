Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.15. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

