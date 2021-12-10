V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 911 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.