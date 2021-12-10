V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

TDOC stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

