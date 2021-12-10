V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

